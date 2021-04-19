Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4,195.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $119.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $409,740.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.