Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €216.54 ($254.75).

FRA:ALV opened at €218.75 ($257.35) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €213.11 and a 200 day moving average of €193.94.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

