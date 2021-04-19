BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Reaches $22.98 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00066378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00088808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00651641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00040761 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

