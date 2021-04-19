Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £185.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.15. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

