Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.46.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

