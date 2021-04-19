Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 935,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.8 days.

Becle stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

