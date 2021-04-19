Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 935,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.8 days.
Becle stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.78.
Becle Company Profile
