Barton Investment Management Purchases 143 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Barton Investment Management raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for about 6.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $65,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,702 in the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,814. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

