Barclays Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $20.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBLU. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

JBLU opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

