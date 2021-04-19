Barclays Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $187.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CB. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

CB stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82. Chubb has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

