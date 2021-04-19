Barclays Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $60.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.52.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

