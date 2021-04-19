Barclays Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $210.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.48.

FTNT opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

