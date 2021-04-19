Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.15 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

