Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Bancolombia also reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $157,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

