Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.50 ($4.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.98 ($3.50).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

