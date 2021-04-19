bAlpha (BALPHA) 1-Day Volume Hits $534,620.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $654.25 or 0.01188853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $534,620.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,088 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

