BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.55

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 405430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAESY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

