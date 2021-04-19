BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BAE Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

