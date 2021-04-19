Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.