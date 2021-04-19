B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Cut to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

BTO stock opened at C$6.38 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.01.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

