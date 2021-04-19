Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYAGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 9,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,293. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYAGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

