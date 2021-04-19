Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 119.9% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $58,652.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

