AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $430.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

