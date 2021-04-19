Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $199.18. 4,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.73 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $200.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.