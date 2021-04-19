Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

NYSE:AGR opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.