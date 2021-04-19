Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.93

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 43894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

