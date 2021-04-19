Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Insurance and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.38% 4.29% 0.95% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.59 $28.64 million $0.95 11.28 Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.04 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.