Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.66. 1,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,855. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $75.60.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Atkore by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.