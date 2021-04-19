Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post sales of $19.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $27.90 million. Athenex reported sales of $46.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $117.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATNX. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.