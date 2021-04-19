ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Cap of $24.82 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and $4.65 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00278980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00660636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,985.49 or 0.99754568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.00873496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

