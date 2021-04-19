Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

