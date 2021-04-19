Arion Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $94,553.07 and approximately $37.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00284582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00728253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.95 or 1.00208279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.00869558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,817,380 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.