Argus Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,242 shares of company stock worth $3,090,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.