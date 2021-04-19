Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) Insider Acquires £23,965.62 in Stock

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) insider Gregory Malcolm Lawless acquired 171,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,965.62 ($31,311.24).
ARE opened at GBX 15.38 ($0.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. The stock has a market cap of £41.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. Arena Events Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.40 ($0.24).
Arena Events Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Events Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Events Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.