Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) Insider Acquires £23,965.62 in Stock

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE) insider Gregory Malcolm Lawless acquired 171,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,965.62 ($31,311.24).

ARE opened at GBX 15.38 ($0.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45. The stock has a market cap of £41.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. Arena Events Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.40 ($0.24).

Arena Events Group Company Profile

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

