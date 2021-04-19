ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.71. ArcBest reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

