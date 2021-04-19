ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.19.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.67.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.35%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

