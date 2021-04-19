ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.81.

ARC Resources stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

