AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the quarter. AquaBounty Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.95% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,514. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $399.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

