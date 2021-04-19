Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $132.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.39. 18,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,150. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

