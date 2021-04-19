Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE APR opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

