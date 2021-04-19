Aphria’s (APHA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APHA. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of APHA opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Aphria by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

