Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Earns Hold Rating from Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Standpoint Research currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of APHA stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Aphria by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aphria by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601,596 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Aphria by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.