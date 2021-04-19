Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS APEMY traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 976. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Aperam has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

