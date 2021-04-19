Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
OTCMKTS APEMY traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 976. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Aperam has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $52.58.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
