Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 974.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of AM opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.