Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $40.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $33.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $186.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

ATRS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 734,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.33 million, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

