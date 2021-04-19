Analyzing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.05 Novavax $18.66 million 899.88 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -39.20

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71

Novavax has a consensus target price of $229.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68% Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85%

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats Novavax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

