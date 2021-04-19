Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 408.63

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 408.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.