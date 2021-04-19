Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $83.86

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

PFSI stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 295,679 shares worth $18,417,510. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 201,827 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,531,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

