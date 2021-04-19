Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $40.44

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $17,010,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 148,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

