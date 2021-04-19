Analysts Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target at $83.20

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $976,569.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,093,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $28,329,238. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -385.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

