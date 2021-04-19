Analysts Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price at $39.17

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of AZRE opened at $25.79 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

